One thing that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s cast is famous for, is their bonding. Be it the ‘Mahila Mandal’ including Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar or the Tapu Sena, it’s a well-knit family! But what we have today, is rather surprising! Sources exclusively tell us there’s rising trouble between Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and his on-screen son, Raj Anadkat (Tapu). Scroll below for the scoop.

As many know, Dilip and Raj are not just close in reel life but also shared a great bond in real life. While Jethalal has been a part of the show ever since its inception, Raj stepped into the shoes of Tapu only in 2017. Over the years, their bond has only further evolved until a recent altercation!

A source close to Koimoi exclusively informs us, “Dilip Joshi is the senior-most actor on sets. Despite working on Taarak Mehta for so many years, he makes sure to be on time. There’s never a delay or effect on the shoot because of him. But Raj recently kept him waiting for an hour or so. What irked him is the fact that it was repeatedly happening.”

“Dilip schooled him for being late on sets after the pattern was being repeated again and again. He has also unfollowed Raj on Instagram,” adds the source.

We went on to verify the facts, and Dilip Joshi has actually unfollowed Raj Anadkat on Instagram. On the other hand, our Tapu is still following his on-screen father.

It seems the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah duo may take a while to resolve their issues. Of course, Dilip Joshi wouldn’t take such a huge step in the public eye unless things were really serious.

