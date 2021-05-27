Ram Gopal Varma is known for being his candid self. No matter what’s reputation he has gained over the years, the filmmaker is a highly intellectual man who can give complex to many successful directors at present. Just like movies, the man himself is very complex in nature and lives in his own high.

If you take a look at his filmography, the director has a bunch of dark movies that are rebellious or anti-establishment. And yes, such choices of scripts are a result of RGV’s own personality. He didn’t hesitate in saying that he loves mad people who rebel. During the pre-release phase of Veerappan, RGV spilled beans on his personal life during one of the candid interviews.

In a talk with Times Of India, Ram Gopal Varma was asked if he loves lawbreakers. He said, “Yes because that’s anti-establishment. Anything that goes against the flow is what creates drama and that is required for films. I’m interested in stones that disturb still water. Like I have said in the past, I’m a criminal at heart and because I don’t have the guts to be a gangster, I live out my fantasies this way (laughs).”

Speaking about his love for dark characters, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Even in the case of ‘Rangeela‘, it’s unlike any normal love story. There’s a certain seriousness. The characters are realistic, put in real space and time, rather than exotic sets and things like that. I get interested in intense subjects, which are not necessarily dark. I’m interested in larger-than-life characters, those that are radically different. For example, on the road when the signal is on, I’m always interested in the guy who breaks the red light.”

