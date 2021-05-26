Yesterday, we told you of the many films offered to Akshay Kumar, but he rejected them. Today, the tables have turned. We take you back in time when Akki wasn’t a big name in Bollywood and was dismissed during the casting of Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar after giving an audition.

It’s the early ’90s, and the auditions were on for the role of Shekhar Malhotra in the 1992 Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar. What’s not known to many is that Akshay auditioned for the antagonist in the Mansoor Khan-directed film. In this throwback conversation, Akshay opened up about the audition and how it went.

In a past interview with Mid Day, Akshay Kumar was quizzed about his Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar audition. Shedding light on it, Kumar said, “So, I went there. Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me. So, there you go!”

For those who do not know, Deepak Tijori played the young anti-hero in the school-campus rom-com drama. While Akshay Kumar may have lost Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, his breakthrough film Khiladi (1992) released a month after JJWS.

During the same conversation, Akshay revealed that the first three films he signed were only because of luck. He said that he missed a modelling assignment and hence visited a make-up artist who worked in producers Pramod Chakravorty’s film company. The producer liked his portfolio and gave him his first cheque, signing him up for three films.

As for Khan and Kumar working together, well, it seems like the 1992 film was the closest Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan came together on the silver screen. Would you want to see the two-actor feature alongside each other? Let us know in the comments.

