After the smashing success of Baby Driver, Director Edgar Wright comes back with one of the most awaited releases – ‘Last Night In Soho’. The makers of the movie just dropped the trailer and it is already being spoken about, as one of the best movies of the year in the psycho-thriller genre. Its impressive cast includes The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit).

The trailer starts with Anya Taylor-Joy’s ominous cover of ‘Downtown’ by Petula Clark. As the trailer moves forward, we are transported to the 60s with McKenzie’s character. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. There is a cryptic subtext as well which reads: “When the past lets you in, the truth will come out,” and that’s proof enough that we are in for a thrilling ride.

Speaking about the movie, Taylor-Joy, in a podcast with Happy Sad Confused, has stated that “It’s very claustrophobic. The colours are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.”

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Thomasin McKenzie and more, the movie will hit the theatres soon!

Here's the link to the trailer –

