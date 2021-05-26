Priyanka Chopra is one actress who is rewriting rules at her own condition in the West. The White Tiger actress has become a popular name in Hollywood and is making us all proud there. In a recent interview, the beauty opened up on losing many battles before she made it big in the entertainment industry. Read to know the scoop below.

Priyanka has had her own fair share of troubles and failures but what kept her going was her dedication.

Before making it big in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra made big for herself in the Bollywood industry. She has done some incredible films including Fashion, Mary Kom, Barfi and The White Tiger to name a few. But at the same time, she has had flop films too in her career.

Eventually, Priyanka signed Quantico in the West and started building her step by step. In a conversation with Vogue Australia, the beauty said, “No one only wins. I’ve lost many battles. I’ve done many, many movies that no one has watched. It’s what you do after failures that defines you. To me, life is a ladder. It’s never a destination.”

Priyanka Chopra continued and added, “We as Asians have always been taught that you’ve got to run faster than everyone to get where you’re going…I wanted to be seen as a mainstream leading lady, and not be boxed into the stereotype I saw a lot of, that required 10 years of work…and finally, I feel like I’ve been able to get to a place where I am doing that. So, I think the responsibility is to constantly push the goalposts, not just for yourself, but for everyone who comes after you. For the next generation of South Asian talent, I want it not to take 10 years for them to get the roles that they want.”

Very well said, PeeCee.

