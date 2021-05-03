Hey there, I am back again. And so is Monday, and so is another week at work. We at Koimoi try and make the beginning of the week a pleasant one with some music. While last week was Arijit Singh, this week, let’s celebrate a voice that has been with us for over 2 decades. A singer who has shown versatility with her voice. Let’s enjoy the groove and celebrate Sunidhi Chauhan.

She was just 12 when she forayed into the music scene and in no time was the winner of a hit reality show, a crooner behind a famous song. Not just that, 3 years down the line, she was already the winner of the Filmfare RD Barman Award and was nominated for the Best Playback Singer for her song Ruki Ruki Zindagi from Mast (1999).

Over the years, Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice multiple songs. Disco numbers, party anthems, romantic tracks, heart-breaking songs and even cabaret. So as we begin our week, let’s switch on some music and listen to some feel-good songs in Chauhan’s voice.

DIL MEIN JAGI

I call this the perfect morning song. An album highly underrated and a song that did not get what it deserved. Dil Mein Jagi, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, is a fast-paced soothing number that describes all of our wild souls ready to take over the world. But let that just be a thought tight now, the virus is still out there, and we don’t want to take risks.

BHAGE RE MANN KAHI

Bhage Re Mann from Chameli is a feel-good song we all deserve right now. It is about the heart and its quest. Written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song is just the right option to sip in that morning coffee. Also, isn’t Kareena Kapoor Khan amazing in the music video?

UDI

I don’t know how one defines Udi. Music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shail Hada kick-starts the song and Sunidhi Chauhan taking over. Udi is an ultimate gem of a song from Guzaarish and has some raw emotions. Pump up your self and gear to log in with this track.

KAISI PAHELI ZINDAGANI

I told you Sunidhi could do cabaret too. If you might have forgotten, the vocals behind Rekha’s remarkable beauty and grace were that of Chauhan, and we all know what magic it created. We all need a bit of jazz to begin the day, and what better than this one.

YAARAM

Every single time Sunidhi Chauhan joined hands with Vishal Bharadwaj, a timeless melody was created. Yaaram is a love letter that she writes to him and the ultimate proposal one can ever get. It’s written by Gulzar Sahab, and now you can scale the heights of love it holds. Sunidhi blew life in the track with Clinton Cerejo and made an iconic track.

KYON

Barfi is a previous film. Every single thing about it is delicate and tender. Kyon, a song that is sung by Sunidhi and Papon, is about a developing relationship and that too between two halves who are becoming one. This one isn’t just for the morning, it is also a sweet note to end your day with too.

RAAT KE DHAI BAJE

I cannot hold myself from mentioning the element Sunidhi Chauhan is popularly known for. Again Vishal Bharadwaj and Gulzar Sahab, Raat Ke Dhai Baje is Sunidhi joining her forces with Kunal Ganjawala, Rekha Bharadwaj and Suresh Wadkar. Imagine what you are up for!

