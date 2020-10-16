Sunidhi Chauhan Collabs With Daboo Malik For A Love Song!

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the best singers from the Bollywood industry. She has given us some best love songs which we are sure is still present in our playlist. Now the singer has lent her voice to another love song. She has lent her voice to a love song, Kuchh khwaab, composed by Daboo Malik.

“‘Kuchh khwaab’ is a pure heart-to-heart effort by me. Personally, I wanted this song to be in Sunidhi’s voice. Usually, the audience expects her to sing a fast-paced track, but I love her unique tonality while singing love songs,” said Malik.

Sunidhi Chauhan, known for Bollywood hits like “Kamli”, “Desi girl” and “Te Amo” among numerous others, said: “It is a song that depicts love, longing and all beautiful feelings one feels in love. The idea of the song struck during the lockdown and I got to experience working from home as we recorded it then.”

“It was an absolutely special and a different experience. As always, it’s wonderful to work with Daboo ji. I share a certain comfort level with him which helps bring out best in me every time,” Sunidhi Chauhan added.

