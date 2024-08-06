Sunidhi Chauhan Exposes Dark Secrets Of Bollywood Music Industry: “Unpaid Projects & Fake Reality Shows!”

Sunidhi Chauhan is undoubtedly one of the most successful female playback singers in Bollywood. With hits like “Sheila Ki Jawani” and “Desi Girl” in her portfolio, you would assume she had a smooth career graph. However, in a recent interview, she revealed some dark secrets about the Bollywood music industry.

In a recent podcast interview, she shared details about the Bollywood music mafia and payment disparity in the industry. Earlier, singer Sonu Nigam also addressed the same issues. She highlighted how reality shows have nothing ‘real’ anymore.

Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the singer revealed that she has not been paid for several projects in the past. Sunidhi Chauhan stated that there are situations where multiple singers record a song, and only the chosen one gets the payment while others can’t do anything about it. She also added that sometimes she chooses not to take the payment as a way to show her support for the artist or project.

Talking about the singing reality shows, Sunidhi revealed that nowadays, everything on TV is edited and manipulated, unlike in the older days. She added that she enjoyed her Indian Idol years but couldn’t do it anymore when the authenticity faded. “There was no emotional drama, just fun, and the performance you heard was the same as what was broadcast on TV,” she stated.

In the same interview, she expressed her admiration for singer Arijit Singh. She said that Arijit does not think of himself as Arijit Singh. He does not seek to be heard; he just wants to sing. One quality that Sunidhi admires about him is how he appears completely at ease at his concerts.

