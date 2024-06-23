The news of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding has been dominating the headlines. From speculations of a rift between the family because of interfaith marriage to rumors of wedding details, the limelight has been shifted to another popular Bollywood personality. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who is widely renowned for her talented voice, has been talked about a lot. Chauhan’s love story, which ended in divorce, has also resurfaced because her family disowned her after it because of Interfaith reasons.

One of India’s most beloved singers is Sunidhi Chauhan. With her incredible vocal abilities, the singer—who began her career at age four—left no opportunity unexplored to win hearts. Over her career, Sunidhi has provided vocals for over 2000 songs in various languages, including Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Despite receiving a lot of praise for her career achievements, the singer’s personal life was not without its difficulties. At the young age of 18, her parents disowned her for marrying a Muslim boy, following her own intuition.

While there aren’t many details about Sunidhi’s schooling in the public domain, several media reports claim that the diva began her education at Greenway Public School in Dilshad Garden. The singer dropped out of school to focus on her singing career. She once stated in an interview that she preferred to become a singer over pursuing her education.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s Breakthrough

Director Aadesh Shrivastava noticed Sunidhi when she performed with the group Little Wonders at the 40th Filmfare Awards. She was given her first chance to work as a playback singer in the movie Shastra. The vocalist collaborated with Udit Narayan on the song Ladki Deewani Dekho. Following that, she won the trophy for the reality show Meri Awaz Suno. At the same time, she recorded her solo album, Aira Gaira Nathu Khaira. Sunidhi even worked as a background vocalist before her big breakthrough.

In 1999, Sunidhi Chauhan made her first major breakthrough in her career with Ram Gopal Verma’s film Mast. She won the RD Burman award at the Annual Filmfare Awards for her performance in the song Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s First Marriage & Divorce

In addition to enjoying great success in her career, Sunidhi Chauhan attracted attention for her personal life. But her professional highs were met with some personal lows. In 2002, Sunidhi tied the knot with director and choreographer Bobby Khan. The former couple decided to get married shortly after they first crossed paths in their careers. When they married, Bobby was 14 years old, Sunidhi’s senior. Nevertheless, Sunidhi’s family did not embrace her entering into an intercaste marriage, which caused a rift. The singer’s parents disowned her because they thought Sunidhi’s relationship with Bobby was “unsuitable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5)



Well, it was only after the next year of Sunidhi’s marriage to Bobby Khan that things started getting sour between the duo. They parted ways and filed for a divorce. Later, Sunidhi returned to her parents and focused on her career.

Even though not many reasons for the problems in Bobby and Sunidhi’s marriage failure are known, the singer opened up about them in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She said that everything that had happened to her had made her a better person. She also added that even though she was still enjoying herself during that dark period of her life. Sunidhi knew it was not the right place, and she had to leave. Well, it wasn’t until the next year of Sunidhi’s marriage to Bobby Khan that things started to go awry between them. They parted ways and filed for divorce. Later, Sunidhi returned to her parents and began concentrating on her career.

Unquestionably, the singer never had to look back, as her incredible vocal abilities allowed her to continue winning hearts. At 19, Sunidhi contributed playback vocals to over 300 songs. The singer has been on tour for the past year, and fans have fallen in love with her worldwide.

