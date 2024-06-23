Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally husband and wife. The couple, in the simplest manner, registered their wedding in the presence of their elders and are now on the way to a grand reception at a restaurant in Mumbai where friends and family will celebrate this union.

Sona and Zaheer shared the first pictures from their registered wedding, and the couple looked breathtaking and pure in matching white outfits. In the pictures, we can also see a very elated Shatrughan Sinha!

In her post Sonakshi Sinha even mentioned why she chose June 23 for her wedding and it is the sweetest reason ever! Earlier, there were rumors of a family feud brewing amongst the Sinha’s against this interfaith marriage but all is well that ends well!

In her post shared on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha celebrated the happiest moment of her life and wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where, with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other from now until forever. Sonakshi & Zaheer. 23.06.2024.”

However, owing to all the negativity around, the actress decided to turn off the comment section on her Instagram account. Zaheer Iqbal also did the same. However, people have been dropping negative and brutal comments on other posts.

A day ago, Sonakshi Sinha’s father-in-law confirmed in the media that the actress is not changing her religion and converting to Islam. Even Shatrughan Sinha confirmed that there is no wedding on June 23, but a reception has been thrown to celebrate their union.

Finally, Congratulations to Mr Sonakshi Sinha and Mrs Zaheer Iqbal. Here’s wishing them a lifetime of happiness.

Check out their pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amrish Puri Was Paid 9 Times Higher Than Sridevi For Mr. India Taking A 19,900% Jump As The Highest Paid Villain Of India? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News