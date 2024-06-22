Sonakshi Sinha has been in the news for three months straight. Initially, it was because of her performance as Fareedan Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, but now it is because of her wedding to Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Since Heeramandi is still fresh, it was speculated that the cast would be a part of her wedding. We’re not sure if anyone from her co-actors has got an invite or not. However, one of her co-actors confirmed that she had not been invited to the wedding.

However, Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, which has been in the news for some controversial reasons and rumors of a riff between the family, has been blessed by her Heeramandi co-actor, who wishes the best for Sona’s upcoming wedding.

Talking to Money Control, actress Jayati Bhatia confirmed that she has not been invited to the wedding. The actress said, “I am very happy for her upcoming wedding; no, I have not been invited. It is ok, but my blessings are with her, and main dil se dua deti hoon ke dono bahut khush rahein, bahut khushal zindagi beetey aur sab log khushi khushi unki shaadi mein shareek ho.”

Jayati, who played the role of Phatto in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s much-talked-about web series, has also worked with Sonakshi Sinha in the past. Extending her warmth for the Dabangg actress, the season TV actor said, “I am happy for Sonakshi. This was my second project with Sonakshi after Dahaad. Usme bhi woh uske peeche padi rehti thi shaadi ke liye. I really like Sonakshi as an actress and a human being more because mujhe woh bahut pasand thi, kyunki, she is very samajhdar, suljhi hui, and very well brought up. She is a wonderful actress and a very well-brought-up person.”

For the unversed, wedding festivities of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal started from June 20 with a Haldi Function followed by a Mehndi on June 21 where the actress adorned green. The wedding will take place on June 23.

