Sonakshi made her debut in the industry with Salman Khan's Dabangg, and while she made her debut, people could not help but notice the uncanny resemblance she had with Reena Roy, Shatrughan's Sinha ex with whom the actor even had an extramarital affair.

Sonakshi made her debut in the industry with Salman Khan’s Dabangg, and while she made her debut, people could not help but notice the uncanny resemblance she had with Reena Roy, Shatrughan’s Sinha ex with whom the actor even had an extramarital affair.

However, Sonakshi was subjected to a lot of brutal trolls very early in her career to the point that she was called Reena Roy’s daughter. Digs were taken at the actress for not looking like her mother, Poonam Sinha. It was then that Reena Roy decided to break the silence and defend a young newcomer who just had to bear the brunt of her past.

According to Bollywood Shaadis, the veteran actress, in one of her interviews, said, “Sonakshi looks like her mom, Poonam Sinha, not me. I think Salman Khan’s family has given her a very typical Indian look that resembles my look on screen. When I did Zakhmee, I was called Asha Parekh and Nasir Hussain’s daughter. Dimple Kapadia was referred to as Nargis’s (& Raj Kapoor’s) daughter. Film industry mein toh yeh silsila chalte rehta hai. Kuch din baad khatam ho jaata hai.”

However, there were times when she even commented on the resemblance. In one of her interviews with Firstpost, when she was asked to comment about Sonakshi Sinha‘s uncanny resemblance with her, the actress responded, “Wahin na, yeh zindagi ke ittefaq hote hain (these are the quirks of destiny). Jeetuji’s mother and my mother look like twin sisters.”

Even Sonakshi Sinha, in one of her interviews dismissed the idea of having similar looks as Reena Roy and declared, “I look like my mother.”

