Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s rumored wedding is the talk of B’town. According to numerous reports, the celebrity couple is tying the knot on June 23, 2024. However, a close friend claimed they were only throwing a party to celebrate their union, and the ceremony might have already occurred. Amidst it all, the Dabangg actress has broken her silence and slammed the news pieces. Scroll below for more details!

In the past few days, every possible member of Sonakshi’s family has been questioned about the upcoming event. Shatrughan Sinha clarified that he is unaware of the wedding plans. Her brother Luv Sinha also added that he is not involved.

In a recent interview with iDiva, Sonakshi Sinha reacted, “Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn’t bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?”

Well, clearly, Sonakshi Sinha isn’t enjoying people invading her privacy. And rightfully so, since all possible details of her private event, starting from the venue to the guest list, have leaked.

In a previous interview with Zoom, Sonakshi Sinha’s close friend confirmed receiving an invite for June 23rd. However, she claimed that it is only for a party. According to her, the couple may have already gone through their marriage registration or did so early in the morning of the planned event.

On the professional front, Sonakshi is basking in the success of Heeramandi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Netflix series featured her in the dual role of Rehana and Fareedan. The entire cast is also reportedly invited to the special event.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan’s “Wasn’t Like We Were Poor But We Weren’t Rich” Statement About His Family’s Debt Should Get A Shout Out For Being The Most Real Struggle Story Minus Drama!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News