Fans were elated to hear about the next big wedding in Bollywood! Sonakshi Sinha and beau Zaheer Iqbal will reportedly tie the knot on June 23, 2024. Several inside details, starting from the venue to the guest list, are viral on the internet. Father Shatrughan Sinha has finally broken his silence on their union. Below are the details you need!

Sonakshi and Zaheer met through Salman Khan. While they have remained silent about their relationship, the rumored couple has never shied away from rooting for each other on social media. Last week, the Notebook actor penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the Heeramandi actress, who celebrated her 37th birthday on June 2, 2024.

Shatrughan Sinha reacts to Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding rumors

In a new interview with Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the strong wedding rumors and said, “Main bhi utna hi jaanta hoon jitna media mein maine padha hai (l only know what I’ve read in the news).” But there’s nothing to worry about because the veteran actor will be happy to bless Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal when they inform him about the same.

Shatrughan Sinha is a modern father who does not mind his children making their own decisions. He said kids don’t need permission these days but he will be the first one to dance at the baraat if the news is true. “All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain,” concluded Sonakshi Sinha’s dad.

What is Sonakshi upto these days?

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is currently basking on the success of Heeramandi. She played the dual role of Rehana and Fareedan and received massive praise for her performance. As per rumors, the entire cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Netflix series has received an invitation to the wedding!

