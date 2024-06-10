Narendra Modi was sworn in as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term on Sunday. It was a historic moment, as he was the only leader to do so since Jawaharlal Nehru. Over 8,000 guests, including actors and industrialists, were invited to the ceremony. Pictures of Mukesh Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan are going viral, but the tetra pack of ORS worth Rs 31 is stealing their thunder.

It was a star-studded show as many renowned personalities joined PM Narendra Modi’s celebrations. Mukesh Ambani attended the event with his younger son, Anant Ambani, and son-in-law, Anand Piramal. Gautam Adani also marked his presence at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan along with his wife Priti and brother Rajesh. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, and Anil Kapoor were a few celebrities who were spotted by the cameras.

As most know, Delhi is currently a boiling pot, as the scorching summers are unbearable. Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan were seated next to each other. They must have indulged in some interesting conversations, but what netizens cannot help but notice is that ORS tetra packs are in their hands.

The renowned personalities must ensure they stay hydrated, but packets worth only Rs 31 in the hands of rich people are rather surprising to viewers.

A social media user reacted, “Ameer log bhi cipla ORS pite”

Another commented, “Y r they drinking ORS? Fatigue hoga cruise party ka” hinting at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding festivities in Italy.

“They have given ors WTF,” read a comment.

A fan wrote, “Bas itna ameer hona hai ki aise ORS pee saku.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized last month after suffering a heat stroke in Ahmedabad. So, it remains essential for him to keep himself hydrated.

On the professional front, SRK has multiple exciting projects in the kitty, including the Pathaan sequel, Jawan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and King, among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car For An Audition, “He Saw Me, Stopped The Car…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News