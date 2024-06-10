One of the biggest announcements of this year has been the Sikandar movie. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action entertainer stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Sajid Nadiadwala will produce the film, which will be another exciting project from Sajid’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production house. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead.

When Sikandar was announced, Salman Khan fans couldn’t keep calm. The expectations from their upcoming collaboration are quite high. Now, there’s a big update on the movie.

Update on Sikandar Movie

Salman Khan will soon start shooting for the film with an action-packed aerial sequence. The filming will commence on June 18 in Mumbai. As per the reports, the aerial action scene will be shot 33,000 feet above sea level. The aircraft that will be used to shoot this spectacular scene will feature Salman Khan.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have a track record of delivering fantastic action sequences. In 2014, with their Kick, the superstar got his first 200-crore blockbuster at the box office. With Salman’s action-hero skills, Sajid’s eye for great stories, and AR Murugadoss’ superb vision as a director, one can expect Sikandar to be solid entertainment. Pushpa 2 star Rashmika Mandanna, and her charm, is a cherry on the cake.

On their social media page, Nadiadwala Grandson posted, “#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on June 18 with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence!#SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss.”

Check out the post below –

Sikandar is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2025. The fans of the Tiger 3 star have been missing his Eid releases for quite some time. Well, 2025 is the year when Khan will treat his fans with a spectacular action movie.

