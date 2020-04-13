Is Sonakshi Sinha Dating Salman Khan’s Notebook Actor Zaheer Iqbal? Here’s The Truth

The best thing about Bollywood actors launched or helped by Salman Khan is that all of them bond with each other like family. Hum Saath Saath Hain types. Zaheer Iqbal who was launched by Salman in 2019 film Notebook bonds really well with Sonakshi Sinha. Their friendship is so good that it led to people and media speculate an affair between them.

Recently when Zaheer was asked about the rumours surrounding him and Sonakshi, he said that both of them laughed while reading them.

Talking to ETimes, Zaheer said, “Sonakshi and I laughed after reading the dating rumours. It was my first rumour so I didn’t know how to react on it. People have seen all of us. Sonakshi and I chill together and someone must have seen that and might have started the rumour. Well, I’m sure that’s how it started. On the day this happened, we messaged each other because we got a notification on Google Alerts. Do you know what the mess up was? I was dating someone no one knew. It became a bit awkward between us as Sonakshi knew who I was dating then!”

The actor also revealed that he was dating someone earlier but now he is single.

There’ve also been reports of Zaheer starring in Salman’s upcoming Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Zaheer neither accepted nor denied the reports while he said, “It could be, it’s possible. Anything can happen. I don’t know! If it happens, I will be very happy!”

The film has Pooja Hegde playing the role of Salman’s love interest in the film.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is slated for an Eid 2021 release, will be directed by Farhad Samji.

