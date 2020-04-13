Lucifer: Not Sukumar, But THIS Filmmaker To Helm The Telugu Remake Starring Chiranjeevi?

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been making headlines following his social actioner, Acharya. Apart from Acharya, the veteran actor also has yet another big project in his kitty in the form of Telugu remake of 2019 released Malayalam hit, Lucifer.

The Telugu remake of Lucifer will have Chiranjeevi reprising the role of Malayalam actor Mohanlal from the original. Though there were reports about the remake to be helmed by Tollywood filmmaker Sukumar, but now as per the latest reports, the actioner will be directed by Saaho maker Sujeeth.

Sukumar who is busy with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa had no option but to turn down the project of Lucifer’s Telugu remake. Following which it fell on to the lap of Sujeeth.

It was only during the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s promotions in Kerala when Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran who had helmed Lucifer confirmed that he has sold the remake rights of his film to Chiranjeevi.

Lucifer which released early last year had then set cash registers ringing in Mollywood, as the film was declared as a mega-hit and had a business of over 150 crores at the box office.

The original also had Prithviraj in an extended cameo along with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran and others in pivotal roles.

The Telugu remake is expected to go on floors once Chiranjeevi wraps up Koratala Siva’s directional Acharya post current crisis.

