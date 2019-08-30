Saaho Review (Box Office): All That Glitters Is Not Gold & Won’t Be Sold!

Star Cast: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Murli Sharma, Lal, Prakash Belawadi

Director: Sujeeth

Producer: Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati & Bhushan Kumar

Saaho Review (Box Office) : Expectations

After Baahubali, the Prabhas factor has helped Saaho gain astonishing hype all over. The superstar has made a comeback on the big screen after 2 years and hence the release day of Saaho (even though a non-holiday) is nothing less than a festival for Prabhas fans. But that’s not it, the star cast includes names like Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh to appeal Bollywood audience and they have been pretty successful in it. The promos have been a huge hit and the music has done fairly well generating overall positive expectations.

Saaho Review (Box Office) : Impact

If we compare Saaho to Baahubali, both films lie on opposite poles. If Baahubali was on the extreme side of good, Saaho is on the extreme opposite side. Even if you don’t compare it to Baahubali, it’s still a waste of time & money for everyone who goes out in cinemas expecting some kind of entertainment.

From performances to direction, cinematography to background score, story to screenplay nothing goes in the favour of the film. It’s supposed to be an action entertainer but sadly action is yet another disappointment and so is VFX.

Without going in the critical details of the film, I’d just say that it’s simply a snooze-fest where you won’t be able to help yourself but sleep or either tell your friends while crying, “Mujhe ghar jaana hai.” Just like Alia Bhatt says in Raazi. Remember?

350 crores have been spent on the film? And the biggest takeaway from the film is the question, “Where the hell the producers spent these 350 crores and why the hell they did it to themselves?”

Saaho Review (Box Office): Prospects

Saaho has started on a good note at the Box Office in the Hindi market and excellent note in South India. But the film won’t take much time in dropping and will crash from Monday onwards. The film despite a good opening will struggle to hit 100 crores mark in Hindi markets.

