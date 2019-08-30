Saaho Early Reviews: Top-Notch VFX, Never-Seen-Before Action & All That’s Being Said About Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer!

Saaho Early Reviews (Twitter): After much anticipation, Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho is finally hitting the theatre screens today, and if we go by the advance booking trends, a storm at the box office is inevitable. Meanwhile, the early reviews are creating a thunder on Twitter too and here’s what they suggest.

The movie directed by Sujeeth is being hailed by most. Starting from praises for the 28-year-old director’s work to Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s tremendous portrayal, looks like the movie has been more than accepted by the audience already.

Tamil Censor: First Half: Grandeur, Visually Mind blowing..! Slow Start for the Story but #Prabhas steal the show with his outstanding Screen Presence. Interval Superb Twist..Waiting for the 2nd Half. The Real Action is about to start now..!

#Saaho 2nd Half : (better than 1st half) with a Racy Screenplay. Excellent Performance by #Prabhas. Actions Sequences with Top-Notch VFX..! Chunkey Panday stand out with his evil character. Extravaganza Top Climax Twist. BGM is another + of the Movie.

#Saaho⁠ ⁠ 2nd Half : 👍 (better than 1st half) with a Racy Screenplay. Excellent Performance by #Prabhas. Actions Sequences with Top-Notch VFX..! Chunkey Panday stand out with his evil character. Extravaganza Top Climax Twist. BGM is another + of the Movie. Full Review soon.. — Tamil Censor (@TamilCensor) August 29, 2019

Johnny Opines: #Saaho Blockbuster First Half just completed!! Never Before in Indian Cinema. Telugu Cinema is taken to next levelllllllll

#Saaho Blockbuster First Half just completed!! Never Before in Indian Cinema 🙏 Telugu Cinema is taken to next levelllllllll 🔥 🔥 — THE VILLAIN™ (@JhonnyOpines) August 29, 2019

Ganesh Rajput: Finished watching #Saaho As i said u havn’t seen this level of Indian action movie ever , even u can compare it with big Holly action movies #Prabhas is now real indian megastar Last 30min is Mindblowin, what a Thriller 4/5* #Saahoreview

Finished watching #Saaho

As i said u havn't seen this level of Indian action movie ever , even u can compare it with big Holly action movies 🔥🔥#Prabhas is now real indian megastar

Last 30min is Mindblowin, what a Thriller 🔥🔥🔥

4/5*#Saahoreview — ganesh rajput (@GanuRajput) August 30, 2019

Priyaravichandran: Finally watched #Saaho Whattey Action Thriller from india for the answer to the world #Prabhas going to the next level hero & chemistry with @ShraddhaKapoor with just awesome. Great work ! @sujeethsign @UV_Creations Congrats #Saahoreview #Sahoo #sahoomovie

Adarsh Kandy: #Saahoreview fails to impress as its high on style,but low on substance. Weak story ,soulless love track and convoluted screenplay can sometimes test your patience and intelligence. Go for #Saaho if you like #Prabhas and high octane action. Keep expectations low and you will enjoy!

#Saahoreview fails to impress as its high on style,but low on substance. Weak story,soulless love track and convoluted screenplay can sometimes test your patience and intelligence.Go for #Saaho if you like #Prabhas and high octane action. Keep expectations low and you will enjoy! — Adarsh Kandy (@Akfilmreviews) August 30, 2019

Shivraj Yadav: #Saahoreview Good movie Twists are good…Prabhas potrayed dark shade superbly… Chunky pandey nailed it… Its all Prabhas Show. Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

#Saahoreview Good movie

Twists are good…Prabhas potrayed dark shade superbly…

Chunky pandey nailed it…

Its all Prabhas Show🔥🔥🔥

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner — Shivraj Yadav (@Shivraj40670818) August 30, 2019

Raja Stanort: #Saahoreview Second half sags a bit… Before an absolute goosebumps climax… Good watch… Great action sequences ..