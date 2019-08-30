Saaho Early Reviews (Twitter): After much anticipation, Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho is finally hitting the theatre screens today, and if we go by the advance booking trends, a storm at the box office is inevitable. Meanwhile, the early reviews are creating a thunder on Twitter too and here’s what they suggest.

The movie directed by Sujeeth is being hailed by most. Starting from praises for the 28-year-old director’s work to Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s tremendous portrayal, looks like the movie has been more than accepted by the audience already.

Saaho Early Reviews (Twitter): Top-Notch VFX, Never-Seen-Before & All That’s Being Said About Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer!
Saaho Early Reviews: Top-Notch VFX, Never-Seen-Before Action & All That’s Being Said About Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer!

Tamil Censor: First Half: Grandeur, Visually Mind blowing..! Slow Start for the Story but #Prabhas steal the show with his outstanding Screen Presence. Interval Superb Twist..Waiting for the 2nd Half. The Real Action is about to start now..!

#Saaho 2nd Half : (better than 1st half) with a Racy Screenplay. Excellent Performance by #Prabhas. Actions Sequences with Top-Notch VFX..! Chunkey Panday stand out with his evil character. Extravaganza Top Climax Twist. BGM is another + of the Movie.

Johnny Opines: #Saaho Blockbuster First Half just completed!! Never Before in Indian Cinema. Telugu Cinema is taken to next levelllllllll

Ganesh Rajput: Finished watching #Saaho As i said u havn’t seen this level of Indian action movie ever , even u can compare it with big Holly action movies #Prabhas is now real indian megastar Last 30min is Mindblowin, what a Thriller 4/5* #Saahoreview

Priyaravichandran: Finally watched #Saaho Whattey Action Thriller from india for the answer to the world #Prabhas going to the next level hero & chemistry with @ShraddhaKapoor with just awesome. Great work ! @sujeethsign @UV_Creations Congrats #Saahoreview #Sahoo #sahoomovie

Adarsh Kandy: #Saahoreview fails to impress as its high on style,but low on substance. Weak story ,soulless love track and convoluted screenplay can sometimes test your patience and intelligence. Go for #Saaho if you like #Prabhas and high octane action. Keep expectations low and you will enjoy!

Shivraj Yadav: #Saahoreview Good movie Twists are good…Prabhas potrayed dark shade superbly… Chunky pandey nailed it… Its all Prabhas Show. Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

Raja Stanort: #Saahoreview Second half sags a bit… Before an absolute goosebumps climax… Good watch… Great action sequences ..

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here