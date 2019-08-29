Saaho: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Film Is All Set For The Biggest Ever Release In India

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor are all set to become first actors to have the biggest release in India till date, with the maximum number of screens across 8500 plus screens.

Saaho is surely a special film for both especially Shraddha as it marks her Telugu debut along with such a huge release for which the actress has learned the language too.

Shraddha’s dedication and hard work is something worth appreciating as in such little time the actress has mastered the action genre. After Baaghi, it will be fun to see her Saaho.

All this while, Shraddha is rocking her fashion game too. The actress has been on a promotional spree for Saaho as well as her upcoming film Chhichhore and during this hectic schedule she has been a treat for fans while donning each and every outfit stunningly. Working hard for all her roles and juggling between shots and schedules, Shraddha surely knows how to manage her professional and personal life.

This year is going to be a treat for Shraddha’s fans as she has two back to back releases lined up, Saaho alongside Baahubali fame Prabhas, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and both have her looking extremely different from each other.

Apart from that, the actress is also prepping for Steet Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which are slated to release next year.

