Saaho: Prabhas Reveals Why He Took Up This Film Post Baahubali’s Huge Success

With the success of the Baahubali franchise, the stardom of Prabhas has gone to another level which has not just been restricted to Pan India now but wide-globally.

The anticipation amongst the fans for Prabhas’ next film Saaho and expectations are set high and the actor had a lot of thoughts before taking up his next film.

Talking about how he ended up signing Saaho Prabhas shares, “So it’s like before Baahubali 1 released Sujeeth told me the Script so the planning for Baahubali was very big so we don’t know where it’s going to work maybe Tamil it will work? Malayalam it will work? Hindi it will work? Or it doesn’t work in Hindi and it might work in Tamil. I know the Baahubali script so I thought like next film where ever Baahubali is doing well we want to do a film big. So, Sujeeth told me that the story is based on screenplay, it’s a story but more on screenplay so every 10 mins there something else happening so I thought if Baahubali works we should go on a screenplay film because I can’t get bigger the script than Baahubali that’s the plan and that’s how it happened.”

The preference of the fans and audiences is a priority for Prabhas and the actor shares, “Definitely I think about fans, it’s very important and the audience also. So, we thought like what else should we do maybe we could do a love story or we should go with an action which is more better? So, when Sujeeth told me about the screenplay film. I thought like screenplay films are anywhere is the same. It’s a commercial film but it’s a screenplay film, when you go out of the movie you can remember the screenplay if everything works, hope so. That’s how it happened.”

Prabhas has stunned and left the audience with the action he has performed with the glimpses seen in the trailer. The audience is loving the fresh pairing of Prabhas and Shraddha with each song garnering millions of views and Prabhas is seen in an uber-cool look.

Since 30th August is being touted as the World Saaho Day and it cannot come soon enough, fans have been going crazy on social media expressing their love for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and the anticipation for what is called the biggest action movie in the history of India.

The actor will be next seen in the big-budget film ‘Saaho‘ alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is all is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019, and his next movie under the direction of ‘Jil’ fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is ‘Amour’ along with Pooja Hegde.

