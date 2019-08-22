After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Karan Johar To Launch Shanaya Kapoor? Daddy Sanjay Kapoor REVEALS

Karan Johar seems to be staying true to his star kids godfather image true yet again! And this time around, it is being reported that the filmmaker is all set to launch the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor.

Though Shanaya is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, the beauty already has her fan base who are waiting for her debut soon! Contrary to wide spread reports of the flag bearer of nepotism; Karan Johar, launching Shanaya, her father and actor Sanjay Kapoor has finally cleared the air.

In an exclusive interview with TOI, Sanjay said, “There is no truth to this. Though I hope Karan Johar launches her in a film, I am just waiting for the right opportunity. In order to understand filmmaking, Shanaya assisted on Janhvi Kapoor’s film, wherein she is playing a pilot (Gunjan Saxena biopic). Since the film is produced by Karan Johar, Shanaya was often spotted at his office and that’s why everyone is speculating that Shanaya is doing a film with KJo.”

He further went on to say, “Right now Shanaya is training to be ready, whenever the time comes. You will definitely see her on the big screen but only when the perfect opportunity arrives. Shanaya will definitely mark her presence in Bollywood, she will work in films and everything, but it is nothing like I am going to launch her or produce her debut movie.”

Well, it certainly would be interesting to see the beauty finally make her smashing entry in the showbiz!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!