Saaho Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is A Volcano Ready To Erupt!

Saaho Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Since Baahubali franchise proved to be a historic Blockbuster in India, Telugu superstar Prabhas has gained a humongous fan following nationwide. It’s been more than 2 years since Baahubali 2 and fans have been waiting for his next film Saaho ever since.

The promos of Saaho have received a thunderous response and the film which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in lead is Hot in the market right now. Right promos, stylish treatment and the mass appealing genre of the film have been boosted by nice promotions and now people are curiously looking out for the film to finally hit the cinemas.

The craze is in fact is so high that Prabhas’ fans installed a 70-foot tall cutout of him in Hyderabad recently.

While the film is going to be historic down south, the craze is excellent in other parts of the country too. Below is the current Reach & Buzz scenario of the film 7 days before its release.

Reach: The film has got great visibility nationwide as almost everyone knows about this upcoming event film. The larger than life screen presence of Prabhas along with gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor and talented Neil Nitin Mukesh, stylish action scenes and huge scale has set the film on a huge level even though there’s still a week for its release.

I’ll rate the reach of the film as 9/10

Buzz: The craze for Saaho is overwhelming and it will be totally visible when the film hits the cinemas on August 30. Even though its a regional film, the treatment is universal and the hype is unparalleled.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 8/10.

Reach: The number of people who are aware of an upcoming film, its star cast and release date.

Buzz: The number of people who are consuming promotional content related to an upcoming film frequently.

