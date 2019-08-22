Saaho: Is Shraddha Kapoor Getting Paid Just A Crore More For Entire Film Than Jacqueline Fernandez’s Fees For 1 Song?

With Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor Saaho releasing in the next week, some interesting insights of the project are coming to the lights. A few days ago, the reports were flowing that Jacqueline Fernandez has charged 2 crores for Bad Boy song from the movie and now same speculations regarding Shraddha too are grabbing the eyeballs.

Some of the reports stated that Shraddha charged 7 crores for Saaho but sources close to the movie rubbished the rumours.

The source revealed, “This is only her publicity machinery at work. An impression is being created that she has been paid a certain amount in Tollywood to increase her fee in Bollywood. But the truth is that she has been paid a far less amount,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

“The Saaho makers couldn’t afford to pay Katrina 5 crores, which is how much she asked for. The budget for hiring heroines in Telugu cinema is a lot less compared to Bollywood. These girls from Mumbai who work in Telugu cinema work for much less money in the South than what they demand in Mumbai. To spread the rumour that Shraddha got 7 crores for Saaho is damaging for both the South and Bollywood film industries,” the source further adds.

The same source said that Shraddha has been paid 3 crores for Saaho.

Now it’s a bit surprising that while Jacqueline is being said to rake in 2 crores for a song, Shraddha is getting just a crore more for an entire film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!