Actor Liam Hemsworth has filed for a divorce from singer Miley Cyrus, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The two announced their separation on August 10, after less than a year of marriage. Just three days after their split, Hemsworth shared a message on social media wishing Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward”, tmz.com reported.

Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth Finally Files Divorce Papers With Miley Cyrus

Sources connected to the couple say that Hemsworth and Cyrus had a prenup, keeping their earnings during the marriage separate, so there won’t be a fight over money.

Cyrus was spotted with celebrity blogger Kaitlynn Carter this past weekend in a Hollywood nightclub.

In the club, the two ladies were reportedly spotted “basically having sex” and the duo “didn’t care who saw”, according to a pagesix.com report.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here