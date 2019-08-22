Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s 3rd Back-To-Back 150 Crore Film On The Cards!

Joining the surprises of 2019 is Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan in lead, which is turning into a riot with its massive box office collections! The movie is almost at the end of its first week and is holding its fort, raking in 121.23 crores till now. As for Akshay Kumar, it’s going to be the 3rd consecutive 150 crores success!

Akki’s last release, Kesari (2019) made lifetime collections of 153 crores and last year’s 2.0 turned out to be his highest grossing film with 188 crores in its kitty. Both the movies turned out to be massive for the actor crossing the 150 crore mark, and with the kind of pace Mission Mangal is maintaining, that milestone isn’t far away for it too!

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal is doing wonders overseas too. The movie till Tuesday had made worldwide collections of 165.10 crores gross, and with coming days the 200 crore mark will be crossed too!

It will be exciting to see whether Mission Mangal turns out to be Akshay Kumar’s first 200 crore club project.

Mission Mangal, which released on Independence Day, earned 29.06 crores on day 1, becoming Akshay Kumar’s Highest Opening Grosser and 2019’s 2nd Highest Opener after Salman Khan’s Bharat. Along with Akshay, the film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and HG Dattatreya in pivotal roles.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar finds it “sad” that actors these days are reluctant to sign films having two or more heroes, and instead opt only for films that offer them solo-hero subjects.

Akshay, who has featured alongside five actresses in “Mission Mangal“, said: “These days two heroes hardly want to work together. Even if they do, they do it after repeated requests. This doesn’t happen in Hollywood. It only happens here and it is very sad.”

