Sara Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor Khan: “I Realise That She Makes My Father Happy”

Sara Ali Khan has often said that she shares a relationship of extreme respect, friendship and lots of fandom with the second wife of her father and her stepmom, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a recent interview with the Femina Magazine; Sara has thrown light on the relationship she shares with Bebo. Speaking about the same, the Simmba actress said, “I do think that Kareena is my friend, but more than that, she is my father’s (Saif Ali Khan) wife. I respect her, and realise that she makes my father happy. We belong to the same profession, and have a similar world, thus, our conversations include that as well.”

Sara, who is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh, said in her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan, that she has always been a huge fan of Kareena.

The actress was also quoted saying, “I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way.”

After having made a grand entry in Bollywood with her strong performance in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara featured in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba also starring Ranveer Singh.

The actress now has an interesting line up with David Dhawan’s reboot to his own cult film Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. Sara also has Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan in the making.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!