Urvashi Dholakia SLAMS Nach Baliye Makers For Favouring ‘Young Couples’

One of television’s most popular vamps, Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika is known to be someone who does not shy from calling a spade a spade. And the television actress is at it again! Urvashi who is recently eliminated from the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her ex, actor Anuj Sachdeva is mighty miffed with the makers of the show.

Accusing the makers of partiality towards younger contestants, Dholakia says she fails to understand how a couple who is getting better every week in terms of performance and score can get eliminated so early on in the show.

In an exclusive interview with Bombay Times the actress has said, ”Well, if a couple has been scoring good marks, which is only increasing every week and there’s a certain vote bank that I know we have, then it’s difficult for me to believe that we were not able to win the love of our viewers. How can a couple be consistently moving up the scoreboard and yet be at the bottom four times in a row? Is this a dance show or a popularity contest? And if we are being judged on popularity, then I am not ready to believe that 35 years of work leads to a low fan base. Where’s the scoreboard to show where each of us stands when it comes to the audience’s votes plus judges’ scores? If the show was all about young couples, then why bring us in? If you have brought us on the show, then why the partiality? This is not just a misuse of my image, but total disrespect to the hard-earned place that I’ve made for myself in the industry.”

Further, Urvashi added, ”This is not the first time that I have done a reality show, but yes, it’s the first time that I have seen this kind of biased judgment. After getting a standing ovation from almost 300 people on the set for a performance, which I know was way better than the marks we received, we get eliminated. Why did the judges need almost a half-hour break to think about the score this time? They never did it in the last five weeks. I’m someone who has survived in this industry through hard work. I cannot and will not stop myself from speaking against unfair behaviour. The actor, entertainer, and the artiste in me say that we deserved better. We deserved to be treated fairly.”

Urvashi did not stop there though. The former big boss contestant says the show has become more of a drama competition than a dance competition. “For me, Nach Baliye was a dance show that I signed up for. I wasn’t there to play the victim or the sympathy card or to fight and create drama with my ex. If washing dirty linen in public is the idea, then there are other shows that one can be a part of. Why take up a dance show? If that’s the benchmark, then it’s sad as the audience is not stupid. Viewers are very intelligent and you cannot fool them. I wanted the world to see the independent woman that I am — mother of two and a mature individual — who has the ability to show the world that you can have a cordial relationship with your ex and even work with him. But on Nach…, it clearly seems like if there’s no drama, then there’s no prize. It’s not a dance competition, but a drama competition!”

