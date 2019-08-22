Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Breaks A Self-Record Along With 2 More Featuring Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor

Mission Mangal led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, is continuing to do well at the box office in weekdays as the film is putting up good numbers every day. After recording an excellent first weekend and steady Monday & Tuesday, the film added another 6.84 crores on Wednesday which takes the total business to 121.23 crores.

The Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan led film has now broken three records in the list of Top 100 All-Time Grossers i.e. Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Barfi! (120 crores) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores). This also makes the film 47th Highest Bollywood Grosser of All Time.

Mission Mangal is now chasing the lifetime business of Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores) & Kaabil (126.58 crores) and the mission will be accomplished today.

The film doesn’t have any major competition in the upcoming week so it will be taking a shot at the 150 crores mark by the end of the second weekend.

Apart from Akshay & Vidya, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen & Sharman Joshi in important roles.

Talking about the film earlier, Sharman said that they put a lot of effort in making Mission Mangal. “We put a lot of effort into making this film and we always hoped the audience would love it because we loved it while making it,” he said.

He added: “The reaction has been overwhelming so far and it’s only been one day yet. The entire cast is thrilled with the response and we hope people will remember this movie for the longest of time.”

