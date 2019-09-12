Dream Girl Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars!)

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

What’s Good: It tests the limits of how hard can you laugh in 2 hours! Did I say Ayushmann Khurrana was in this film? That makes a by default addition to this section

What’s Bad: Many will miss this in cinema halls, to watch it on television and regretting of why did they skip it

Loo Break: YES! Will come naturally to you by laughing hard

Watch or Not?: That totally depends on whether you read this review until the end or not!

User Rating:

Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) has this unique talent of talking in a girl’s voice. He’s talked into playing the role of Sita in the annual Ramleela since his childhood. Burdened under multiple loans, he’s not financially stable. This quest for good jobs tumbles Karam into a call centre which uses girls to attract the guys on phone calls. The owner W Ji (Rajesh Sharma) persuades Karam to turn into Pooja and talk to his callers.

This transformation to Pooja solves all the problems in Karam’s life. His papa Jagjit (Annu Kapoor) is loan-free, he meets his dream girl in Maahi (Nushrat Bharucha) and he earns well to settle down in life. But, he realises this bitter truth of how so many people are alone in their lives and need someone like Pooja to complete it. It’s when each of Pooja’s top-most callers starts to join the dots Karam falls in trouble.

Dream Girl Movie Review: Script Analysis

Raaj Shaandilyaa (script, screenplay and dialogues) and Nirmaan D Singh (script) are the Dream Boys of this film. It’s a start-to-end rollercoaster ride of humour & hilarious one-liners. They both leave no gap to fill in anything else. Even if a certain scene isn’t making sense, you’ll find it coming with ROFL-worthy dialogues. I missed many of them just because the roaring laughter was loud all over the cinema hall.

Yes, I don’t remember what was the last film in which I’ve laughed my heart so loud. There are clever moments where Raaj just plays with the expressions. There’s a funny line, and the camera pans straight towards a straight-face or a quirky expression. Apart from some required-yet-awkward brand placements, Nidhi Bisht’s sub-plot didn’t work for me.

Dream Girl Movie Review: Star Performance

I wonder what Ayushmann Khurrana must be thinking before signing every film, it surely could be “My next will be my best.” Good actors get into the skin of a character, but brilliant actors are those characters. Half the battle was won when Ayushmann decided to make us believe he can still maintain the tonality in a female’s voice. He’s the literal example of a ‘complete package’ in today’s generation of actors.

Annu Kapoor & Vijay Raaz are the two pillars on which the entire film is standing tall. Annu Ji just goes all out, surrendering himself to the director’s vision and he comes out as what he is – a legendary performer. Vijay Raaz’s physical humour is as good as his comic timing. He’s so effortless when it comes to delivering dialogues, you give him anything, even a plain simple line and he will turn it into something which will make you go ROFL.

Nushrat Bharucha’s Mahi backs the sweet little romantic track in the film. It’s a relief, to see her out of the Punchnama series, to explore this ‘darling’ side of her. Manjot Singh plays the perfect peer to Ayushmann, and he gets the moments which are purely owned by him. Finally, someone brings in Abhishek Banerjee and he nails it yet again. Nidhi Bisht is just about okay, but that also is because her character isn’t sketched well enough.

Dream Girl Movie Review: Direction, Music

Raaj Shaandilyaa, after Jabariya Jodi (dialogues), shines yet again but this time as a director as well. The best thing about his direction is, he knows he has to keep it basic and let the script/dialogues do the talking. Nothing is complexed, and everything goes smooth without experimenting with anything.

Thankfully, there are just three songs in the film and all are placed very well. Dil Ka Telephone’s brilliant choreography makes it a delight to watch. Radhe Radhe sets the stage and mood right just before the climax. Abhishek Arora’s BGM includes different set pieces for every character. Thankfully, they’re not caricaturish and goes well with all of them.

Dream Girl Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, just go for it! Take as many people as you can and just go laugh your heart out for these couple of hours. It not only busts the stress but also reminds you of how bad Bollywood was missing a good -written out and out comedy film.

Four stars!

Dream Girl Trailer

Dream Girl releases on 13th September, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Dream Girl.