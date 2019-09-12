Salman Khan’s Torro To Sara Ali Khan’s Fluffy Singh, Check Out Cute Pets Of Your Favourite Celebs

Bollywood celebrities have their own pet choices. Some of them have dogs whereas some of them have cats. Be it Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan or Anushka Sharma, they all have extreme love for their pets. They have exclusive breeds too which are so expensive that it’ll make a hole in your pocket!

Here are your favourite B-Town celebs with their pets:

Salman Khan: Salman Khan is a huge pet fan. He has always had pets all through his life and keeps sharing their pictures on social media. His dog Torro has his heart and here’s the proof:

Anushka Sharma: Anushka is one big time pet fan. She has a dog named Dude and also owns an animal shelter near Mumbai. Take a look at her paw here:

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra has a pet named Diana and she lives in LA. She has her own Instagram page with almost 105K followers. Take a look at her paw here:

Sara Ali Khan: Sara is one of the most adorable new gen actresses and she has a pooch named Fluffy Singh. She keeps sharing her pictures on social media every now and then, take a look at his picture here:

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha owns a pooch named Shyoh. Shraddha also supports a lot of campaigns which are against animal cruelty and keeps sharing Shyloh’s picture every now and then. Take a look at his picture here:

