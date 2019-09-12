Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan AKA Kartik Dancing To A Song Is Cute AF – WATCH!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on TV. The show started in 2009 and it has been 10 years since its airing and still topping the TRP charts. The show recently completed 3000 episodes and the star cast celebrated recently. The show’s leads Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan had a lot of fun at the party.

A video is going viral on the internet in which everyone’s favourite Kartik aka Mohsin Khan is dancing to a song Pyaar Mil Jaye from the show. The actor looks cute and shy as she shakes a leg to the YRKKK song. We are in awe of the actor and his charm in this video.

Watch the video below:

The show started with an arranged marriage story of Akshara aka Hina Khan and Naitik aka Karan Mehra. Their story of an arranged marriage couple impressed the Indian audience as it felt real and beautiful.

The current track focuses on love marriage between Akshara and Naitik’s daughter Naira and her husband Kartik. Their sweet, hot and magical chemistry is loved by the audience who lovingly call them ‘Kaira’.

On the personal front, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It will almost be two years since the couple is in a relationship.

