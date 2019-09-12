Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Has A Fashion Advice For Deepika Padukone & We Couldn’t Agree More!

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have established themselves in the industry not with their amazing talent but also with their super fashion sense. Both the actresses always look their best whenever they step out in the city.

Recently, Deepika and Sonam got hitched, and they literally looked like a princess in their wedding attire.

Sonam, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, gave a fashion tip to her contemporary Deepika. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonam was asked about the one fashion advice she would give to various stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan and others. Speaking about Deepika, she was all praises for her toned body. She said, “I think she has an amazing body. So she should like dress to show her body.” Further for Salman, she suggested him to not wear t-shirts!

In the past, Deepika and Sonam were good friends. But in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Sonam has commented on Deepika’s style and also had said that the one thing that the Deepika has which she doesn’t is ‘an over enthusiastic PR team.’

Meanwhile, Sonam and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor will release on September 20, 2019.

