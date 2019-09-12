Kamya Panjabi is one Television actress who’s widely known to be badass, be it as Preeto in Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki or about being all open about her personal life without any fear.

Her admiration for actor Karan Patel may not be hidden, but she’s clearly ready and moving ahead in her life as she announces about tying the knot with Shalabh Dang.

The actress revealed it all in a conversation with Bombay Times as she revealed, “I will be a married woman by this time next year (laughs!). I contacted Shalabh in February, after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage. Tying the knot again was a huge deal for me and hence, I took my time to think about it. Following a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks, I had almost turned averse to the idea of tying the knot and falling in love. In fact, there came a point when main shaadi ke khilaaf ho gayi thi. But Shalabh has made me believe in love and the institution of marriage again. I am like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with him.”

Kamya was earlier married to businessman Bunty Negi but things eventually fell apart and they got divorced in 2013. She even has a 9-year-old daughter, Aara, who is in awe of her mother’s beau!

Congratulations to the actress who’s finally found the right man, and we can’t wait for the wedding already.

The wedding is reportedly planned for next year but the family is all set for a Dubai trip this month to celebrate their kids birthdays.

