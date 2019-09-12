Chahatt Khanna On #MeToo Movement: “It Was Like A Fashion Trend”

Popular television actress Chahatt Khanna made headlines a few months ago when her marriage hit rock bottom and things were blown out of proportion. Chahatt, who is now a single mother of 2, accused her husband of domestic violence and he told her things no husband would ever think of about his wife!

Chahatt is all set to face the camera again as the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala in Dutt’s, Prassthanam, recently spoke about industry’s #MeToo movement that began when Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during a 2008 film.

Speaking to Spotboye, Chahat said, “Casting directors were also in it. Who will admit it? Nobody. Casting couch existed on a very large scale. I didn’t go for it, which is why I was doing TV.” Revealing her reasons for not coming out in support of the movement, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress called the whole movement a ‘Fashion Trend’. She said, “Some of them also took cheques and kept quiet. Aur jinka publicity stunt tha, woh kaam kar gaya. This was a phase. It was like a fashion trend. Whosoever encashed, encashed. Whosoever didn’t, didn’t.”

She also said, “I know many actresses who chose to not speak. But let me tell you that there were quite a few actors whose names should have surfaced but did not. Agar suffering hoti hai, then why wait for a platform like Me Too?”

After a failed marriage with Bharat Narsinghani on accounts of domestic violence, Chahatt has filed for divorce from her second husband Farhan Mirza too citing the same reasons.

Prassthanam features Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey in pivotal roles. The film is set for a 20th September 2019 release and will be produced by Maanyata Dutt.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!