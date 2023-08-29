Kristen Stewart, who became a household name after featuring in the Twilight franchise, is a woman of many layers. Not only for her acting skills, the actress has also led headlines for her personal life. She was previously linked with her co-star Robert Pattinson, and then she announced she is gay.

Apart from that, Kristen is known for fashion skills. She is quite bold in her style statements. She had often gone braless underneath any outfit. Today, we have brought you one of the throwback looks of the actress. Scroll ahead to check it out.

While scrolling through Pinterest, we stumbled upon an old picture of Kristen Stewart, where the Twilight actress looked amazing in a different avatar. Stewart had made an appearance in an event, ditching her bra and wearing a pink co-ord set, including a blazer and a skater skirt that featured subtle blue bead detailing all over it. She flaunted her washboard abs and side b**bs like a diva. Kristen paired the look with black stockings.

Check it out here:

Kristen Stewart accessorised her look with boho jewellery, including a layered silver, white and black beaded neckpiece and lots of bangles. For makeup, Stewart opted for a full coverage foundation, contoured face, defined brows, smokey eyes with black, grey and brown shadow, soft peach blush and matte nude mauve lip shade. She completed the look with lots of highlighter. For hair, the actress flaunted her spiked short bob cut.

Whether she is Charlie’s Angel or not, we don’t know, but she definitely is our heart’s s*xy angel. What say? What are your thoughts about Kristen’s look? Let us know.

Kristen Stewart has amazing taste when it comes to fashion and has always made head turns with her style statements.

