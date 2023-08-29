Angelina Jolie, the name, the legend and the ruler of millions of hearts, once made the night sky shy with her sparkling body-hugging gown, making everyone’s jaw drop on the floor. The actress has made a really strong impact in the world of cinema with her versatile acting talents – from romance and comedy to drama and action, she is a pro in all of the genres. Similarly, the actress experimented with her fashion but always made it chic and classy.

Jolie exudes immense confidence, and her aura takes over every other whenever she is present in a room full of people. The actress also makes sure to contribute to society with the privileges that she has through her humanitarian work. She truly is an idol in certain senses.

Angelina Jolie’s red carpet outfits have mostly been breathtaking, and she rarely disappoints. It was the same when she sported a glitzy gown for the Golden Globe Awards in 1999. The pictures have been posted on social media platform X by an account name r. and as per the caption, the dress was by Randolph Duke. Jolie was nominated for her film Gia then, and she looked stunning in the halter-neck skintight silver gown encrusted with jewels.

The dress had a plunging scoop neck, flaunting her racy cleav*ge and curvaceous figure. Angelina Jolie paired it up with silver footwear, which got hidden under her floor-length gown. The actress gave everyone a generous view of her toned shoulders and busty bosom in that sultry dress, keeping everything else minimum to ensure the outfit shone bright.

Angelina Jolie tied her hair in a neat bun and wore a full coverage foundation with contoured cheeks and n*de lips. She accessorised the silver dress with a pair of diamond studs and a bracelet only, flashing her gorgeous smile for the camera.

Check out her picture here:

Angelina Jolie wearing Randolph Duke at the Golden Globe Awards (1999) pic.twitter.com/a7huwSXcSK — 𝐫. (@aemisias) June 20, 2023

What are your thoughts on this stunning dress worn by Angelina Jolie? Is the bling too much for y’all, or do you think she is nailing it? Let us know in the comments!

