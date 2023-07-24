Angelina Jolie, before becoming an IT couple with Brad Pitt, had her fair share of relationships with other A-listers in Hollywood. In the early 2000s, Angelina was linked with Billy Bob Thornton as they were engaged in quite an eventful marriage. From showing exaggerated PDAs to wearing Blood Vial necklaces, they have often grabbed headlines.

Once, Thornton went way too candid and revealed one of his s*x secrets with his ex-wife Angelina. Do you wanna know what that was? Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Gone in 60 Seconds is one of the most appreciated movies of Angelina Jolie in her career, starring Nicolas Cage apart from her. While the actress was all over the news for her performance in the film, she also grabbed quite a lot of attention for her public display of affection towards her ex-hubby, Billy Bob Thornton.

At the red carpet premiere of the movie Gone in 60 Seconds, Angelina Jolie had come with Billy Bob Thornton, who got candid and went ahead to share secrets to a reporter’s question of what the most exciting the couple had done. He said, as quoted in Fandom Wire, “I think it was today. My favorite one in a car was today, just before we got here. You want me to be honest with you? We f*cked in the car on the way here.”

However, despite being so much in love, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton parted ways three years after their marriage in 2003. After that, Angelina’s love story with Brad Pitt became as iconic as it could get. Even though the couple couldn’t last long and ended up divorcing, their story will always be historical.

Once, an insider revealed in an interview that the Eternals actress does not get satisfied in bed after parting ways from Brad Pitt as he was her “best s*x”. The source claimed, “She has an antique chest in the bedroom where she keeps her s*x toys, she also likes bondage, to a certain point. They are very kinky and will spontaneously hook up any chance they get.”

Well, did you know that Angelina Jolie had a car s*x with Billy Bob Thornton? Let us know.

