Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is getting all the hype it deserves. Despite the movie’s clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the film is performing exceptionally well at the global box-office. The movie is not only getting love from the audience, but the critics too are praising the Margot Robbie starrer. However, there is a section of men who left 1-star reviews of Barbie on Letterboxd, and they soon got called out on Reddit. Scroll down to read the details.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, apart from Margot Robbie, also stars Ryan Gosling and Marvel star Simu Liu in prominent roles. While Oppenheimer might have raced ahead a bit at the global box office but in India, it is giving a touch of competition to the Cillian Murphy starrer.

Speaking of the 1-star reviews of Barbie, a user on social media shared multiple posts where men can be seen slamming the movie. Out of the screenshots shared, one review read, “An alienating dangerous and perverse film”, whereas another one stated, “The feminist agenda will kill us all.” One review said, “They won’t be happy until we are all gay” and one read, “A pink acid trip that feels like being slapped by lots of confusingly attractive people.” The user, who shared the 1-star reviews, captioned the post as, “I took 1 star reviews of #Barbie from furious men on letterboxd and put them on the posters because it makes the film seem ever cooler.”

Take a look:

The negative reviews soon got the taste of their own medicine as they brutally got slammed by the Internet. One user stated, “What they don’t realize this is just a free promotion for Barbie.” Another stated, “Dude is pissed off at the fact that a movie about Toys has effeminate men.”

The next one shared, “They can’t handle a movie that wasn’t made specifically for them but is still so successful.” A person added, “I wish people would stop giving them attention bc men as a whole don’t even hate this movie. Like the “film bros” people are so defensive about are buying Barbieheimer merch I promise we can ignore the handful of losers who joined letterboxd just to leave a bad review.”

Another user stated, “Giving them uncredited attention with mockery is imo the best way to deal with these fragile men,” as one chimed in, “It’s made for everyone who isn’t offended by women existing.”

An individual added, “That’s the joke. Barbie has been this hyperview of women. It’s a fantasy because it’s based on a doll. Why would you expect a ‘real’ depiction of men when it’s not even a real depiction of women?”

What do you have to say about people going anti-Barbie? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

