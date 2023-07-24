The recently released Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic Oppenheimer has been blowing the cinemas with cinematic excellence. Being one of the most highly anticipated movies in a long time, the audiences eagerly waited to watch the brilliant action of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and the other cast members. Talking about the acting craft of Cillian, RDJ recently commented upon him playing the titular character. Read on to find out what he has to say about his co-star.

Audiences and critics have highly praised Nolan’s atomic epic movie. Being a star-studded cast, the movie has a heavy-packed Hollywood A-Listers roster. With the likes of RDJ, Matt Damon, Emilly Blunt, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, and many more, everyone just outshined with their performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with People, the Oppenheimer star commented upon Cillian Murphy’s dedication towards the role of “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. While applauding his work, Robert Downey Jr. says he has “never witnessed a greater sacrifice” by an actor. “He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this,” added RDJ.

Robert Downey Jr played the role of Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the film. He adds how he was impressed by Murphy’s “commitment” to the massive undertaking of leading Nolan’s atomic epic movie. “We’d be like, ‘Hey, we got a three-day weekend. Maybe we’ll go antiquing in Santa Fe. What are you going to do?’ ‘Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a nice time.’ But that’s the nature of the ask,” added the actor.

Following the movie’s release, it received positive reviews from the audiences calling it to be Nolan’s best work to date. Every cast member of the movie has given their best work, and it is nearly impossible to question the actor’s craft in the movie.

Let us know what you think about Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy’s acting in Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic, Oppenheimer. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News