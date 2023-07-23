Margot Robbie has come a long way in her career. The actress’ latest film Barbie is currently in one of the biggest box office battles against Oppenheimer and is not backing down. While the actress is at the peak of her career right now, we are looking back at the time she was filming her breakthrough movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and when she convinced the Titanic star to do a scene in The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Australian actress began her acting career while she was just a teenager. She soon established herself as a leading lady after shooting to fame with the 2013 film.

After entering Hollywood, Margot was still looking for a role that would bring her fame. She reportedly nailed her audition for The Wolf of Wall Street to star opposite the Inception actor. While she had to come to terms with herself and say yes to doing n*de and raunchy scenes in the movie, she also managed to add a particular scene and bring Leo on board.

Once, during a chat with LA Times, the actress revealed how Leonardo DiCaprio was not willing to put in his effort in a particular scene but she convinced him by calling out his commitment. The scene was when a girl had to drip candle wax on Leo but the actor was hoping to do a much tamer version. Talking about the same, Margot Robbie said, “The day Leo was shooting the scene, [the actress portraying a dominatrix] was going to pour candle wax on him. I was like, ‘You know, if you were really committed to this character and wanted to do it authentically, you’d do the same. Just sayin’. And Leo’s like, ‘Oh my God, you’re right!’”

Leonardo DiCaprio agreed with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and did the scene with utmost dedication.

