Hollywood celebrities playing the role of superheroes have often complained about how they are unable to urinate in their tight and uncomfortable outfits. However, it seems Robert Pattinson got lucky after he took on the role of Batman for the 2022 flick The Batman. According to the Hollywood A-lister, he got crucial advice advice from the former Batman actor Christian Bale which made his life a lot easier on the set. Scroll down to know the details.

Batman has been portrayed by several actors in the past, including George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Robert Pattinson, on the work front, will be seensee in a movie called Mickey 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Robert Pattinson’s Batman suit, according to Insider, the actor while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealed that he asked his costume team to get a pee flap for his outfit. The actor also spilled the beans that it was Christian Bale’s useful advice that made him take the step. When asked if he reached out to any of the previous Batman actors to get advice, Pattinson shared, “I was a bit scared to ask them anything but I bumped into Christian Bale” adding, “[I was] next to him in a urinal and I guess it kind of inspired him to say, ‘The first thing you need to do in the batsuit is figure out a way to pee.’” Pattinson further shared, “So when I went to the costume department I was like, ‘First things first. I need a patch. I need a flap on the back.’ Easy access… I pee sitting down.’”

Take a look:

The Batman director Matt Reeves further mentioned the same when he appeared at the virtual DC FanDome convention. At the time, he shared that the Twilight star and Christian Bale spoke to one another prior to filming.

Reeves shared, “Rob actually talked to Christian Bale, and Christian Bale was like, ‘Just make sure you’re gonna be able to relieve yourself,’” adding, “Like okay, he needs to be able to put it on. He also needs to be able to live as a human being.”

Interestingly, Christian Bale passed on the same advice to Ben Affleck when the latter was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. “The only thing I said to him is to make sure he can take a piss without anyone having to help him,” said Bale in 2014, adding, “It’s a little bit humiliating, at least what I went through, when you have to have someone help you out of the costume in order to do that. That was my main piece of advice for him.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Received Cut-Offs Of His P*nis As A Wrap Gift After Filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine & Revealed “I Got Frames Of Film, And I Am Looking…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News