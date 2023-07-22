Christian Bale is among the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. The actor never fails to go an extra mile to bring different roles to life. While he is mostly lauded for putting in a lot of effort and going through difficult physical transformations for his movie, a critic once crticised him for doing the same. You would not want to learn how the Batman star reacted to the criticism.

Bale began his acting career at an early age but his breakout role came with the 1987 war film, Empire of the Sun. Since then, he has portrayed many characters from various genres and left millions impressed with his craft.

The actor is always hailed for his picturesque career and how much he works for every role. The actor made a breathtaking physique to play DC’s superhero role Batman and lost over 62 pounds for his role in the 2004 film The Machinist. While the actor is always lauded for his transformations, he does not like it when someone call it easy.

Once, during his interview with Empire, The actor mentioned how he cannot take it lightly when anyone says that losing or putting on weight is an easy task for him. Christian Bale said, “To be honest, I find it laughable that it’s considered to be some f**king gimmick – it’s so patronising.” The actor added, ”For God’s sake, do people not understand what a pain it is to do? It’s as though it’s some comment about, ‘Oh it’s easy for him, because he’s done it a bunch of times.’ It’s not easy, it’s not fun – it’s horrible.”

When a critic remarked the actor’s “trademark weight loss” for the 2010 film The Fighter, he did not take it lightly and expressed his wish to pee on the former’s shoe. The Thor: Love and Thunder star said, “I would never pick to do that, but it’s a part that I like and he’s a welterweight and he’s a crackhead. I don’t know about you, but I’ve never seen a welterweight with any fat on him – or a crackhead. So it’s just what you end up having to do. Somebody told me that somebody wrote something about my ‘trademark weight loss’. I’d just like to piss on that guy’s shoes.”

What are your views on Christian Bale’s body transformations and his reaction to the critic’s remarks? Let us know in the comments.

