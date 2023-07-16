While several Hollywood stars have brought the Caped Crusader’s role to the big screens in the past, Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan’s collaboration for the Batman trilogy was indeed something this generation wanted. The three movies that the actor-director duo worked on did so well that to date they are known to be among the best DC films of the century. But, this would have not been the case with Bale had worn the director’s hat and the audience would have got a “bizarre Batman.”

Bale is touted as one of the biggest Hollywood actors with a picturesque movie career. The Oscar-winning actor has gone several extra miles to bring his various characters to life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, is known to have a unique style of working. While making the Btaman trilogy, the filmmaker had everything planned but it did not stop Christian Bale from sharing his inputs. Once, during an interaction with Collider, Bale opened up about how he asked Nolan if he wanted to see a Batman variant but the filmmaker refused.

The American Psycho star said, “There are a number of times when I say to him: ‘Are you sure you don’t want me to give you a few other variants? I can do this one. What if later down track you choose to change this part of the story, in that case we need to change the domino effect.” Bale continued, “I can give you three or four different ways to lay it.’ But he’s like, ‘No, no I know what I want.’ That’s exactly what I need.”

Further in the chat, Christian Bale revealed that he needed the director’s guidance as he had a few of his own ideas about the DC superhero. He said, “For me, I love the character so much that if it was left to me, you’d get a very bizarre Batman movie. Like ‘What the hell? Why are we delving so much into his psyche?’” Lauding the director, the actor added, “He (Batman) is a fascinating character and then Chris just has to tell me the points at which it gets tedious and boring and he doesn’t want to see what I’m doing. It’s great to have someone at the helm like Chris.”

The Batman trilogy, which included Batman Begin, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises did wonders at the box office. Apart from Bale, the film franchise also saw Cillian Murphy, Heath Ledger, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman and more.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Fails To Make An Impact At The Box Office With Majority Bombs Outside The Marvel Umbrella, Raising Concerns About His Career Beyond MCU

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News