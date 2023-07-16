Nicole Kidman, who usually stays away from controversies, found herself in a soup last year after she posed in a miniskirt which resembled a racy school uniform. The Australian native posed for Vanity Fair for their February 2022 issues and soon got brutally mocked by the Internet. The actress has now addressed the issue revealing that the outfit was completely her choice, adding that she makes the most random and crazy choices.

Nicole Kidman, for her Vanity Fair cover, opted for a tiny Miu Miu miniskirt along with a crop top while putting her impressive abs on display. The former wife of Tom Cruise, for the cover, stood with one leg cocked between two golden gates.

Speaking of the latest, Nicole Kidman, as per News.com.au, finally addressed the issue saying, “I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them ‘teenage choices’ because I just don’t ever think of consequences.” Kidman continued, “Part of my brain just doesn’t think like that. I just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform.’ Or ‘Oh my God, yeah, I’d love to do that.’” The actress added, “I try to [stay] in that place because I think otherwise you get scared or worried.” Kidman, at the time, was mocked for styling like an early 90s teen pop star while a few others compared her to a teenager in Euphoria.

Take a look at Nicole Kidman’s photoshoot:

nicole kidman in the miu miu mini skirt? yes pic.twitter.com/KdJW7lu1r5 — n (@nesplease) February 17, 2022

The Oscar-winning actress acknowledged that it was entirely her choice to wear the revealing micro-skirt. “Don’t tell me, I don’t really want to know – it will stop me doing what I want to do. There are times when you hear things and you go, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s really hurtful,’” said Kidman.

The Northman star added, “Because you can’t be under a rock. But at the same time, I really try to stay free in the choices because otherwise, before you know it, you’re just closed off and you can’t step anywhere.”

She further shared, “I want for myself just to keep going, ‘Oh, well, I’m trying something or I wanted to do it. It was fun. That was my choice. And yeah, I own it. I’m accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it.’”

For the unversed, the tiny Miu Miu miniskirts have been modeled by Zendaya and Hailey Bieber and famous celebrities like Emma Corrin and Saweetie have been spotted wearing the same.

