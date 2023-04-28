Zendaya is among the Hollywood A-listers with an illustrious career. Though the actress began her journey in showbiz at an early age, she achieved a lot that many can only dream of. However, Zendaya manifested where she is now. Her life came full circle when she was cast as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and allegedly began dating its lead Tom Holland.

Zendaya began her career by modelling for various brands when she was eight years old. She further took acting and dance lessons, and her breakthrough came when she joined the cast of Disney’s Shake It Up in 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From being a Disney kid to becoming a Hollywood star, Zendaya has proved her acting mettle. She recently received the Star of the Year Award in Las Vegas inside Ceasars Palace, the host of CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards for her impeccable acting skills. The 26-year-old arrived in a brown dress with printed net and matching leather details by Donatella Versace. While she looked stunning, Zendaya also moved the audience with her award-receiving speech.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya expressed her fondness for her work and thanked everyone for showering her with love and praise. She talked about the importance of movies and said, “In a theatre, that’s where someone can feel seen. That’s where someone can feel less alone. That’s when someone can escape. That’s where someone can build a new dream. I have been witness to that, and I’ve experienced it myself.” However, the biggest takeaway from the actress’ speech was when she recalled her first date.

Zendaya said, “Literally, my first date was when I was 15 years old, and it was to go see Spider-Man in 3D.” You read that right. Zendaya had her first date watching Andrew Garfield’s Spidey film, and little did she know that she would become a part of the series and even date the new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Pamela Anderson’s Fan Said, “I Am Not A Lesbian, Just Want To Touch…” Wearing Her Iconic Baywatch’s Swimsuit 3 Days After Hiding In Her Home

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News