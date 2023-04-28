Kylie Jenner is an American socialite and a businesswoman who grew to fame with her family’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 25-year-old belongs to one of the most popular families, the Kardashian-Jenner fam, which is known for their unrealistic beauty and often trolled for coming under the knife to achieve their desired figure. While Kylie recently opened up about the changes she made to her face, she is now asking her family to talk about the beauty standards they have set. However, her statement is seemingly not going well with netizens.

Kylie enjoys a massive fanbase of over 411 million on Instagram. Apart from being a socialite, she is also a businesswoman living lavishly with her two kids, Stormi and Aire.

After KUWTK came to an end after its highly successful 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner clan switched to Hulu for their new show, The Kardashians. As the show was a hit, it is now set for its third season, and its recently released trailer has created a buzz among fans.

The Kardashians Season 3 will see a whirlwind of a year of the popular family. From Kim Kardashian going through a breakup and her finalised divorce, Khloe will battle her cancer and Kourtney Kardashian tying the knot with Travis Barker, the season is filled with drama. However, the biggest takeaway from the new trailer is Kylie Kardashian talking to her family about the beauty standards they have set. In the clip, Kylie could be heard saying, “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting. I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

Jenner also told a friend, “I wished I never touched anything to begin with.” This comes after Kylie’s explosive interview in which she admitted to getting lip fillers. While she has addressed a much-required topic in front of her family, netizens are unconvinced and are rather criticising her for her previous comments.

An Instagram user said, “Kylie says she’s never had any work done other than lip fillers….and now she’s saying she “regrets touching anything” and wishes her daughter never does the same???” while another penned, “If she wishes she didn’t touch anything she wouldn’t be where she is today Lmfao.”

A third user wrote, “If she could have it all undone, would she?”

