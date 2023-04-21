Pamela Anderson is one of the most iconic Hollywood stars who ruled everyone’s heart during the 90s era. From modelling for Playboy to becoming the face of Baywatch, she was a dream girl for everyone. With massive fame, Pamela received an insane amount of fan following. Recalling such an incident, the Baywatch star once shared how a female stalker broke in and secretly lived in her home for three days.

It is not the first time that any celebrity had to face such an instance level of fan following. Many celebs have claimed to be stalked and followed by their fans, sometimes making them scared or just losing their mind. The Baywatch star was no less, as once her fan managed to get into her Los Angeles home in 2001 before holing up in an unused guest bedroom. Read on to find out what she had to say recalling the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, the Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson revealed one particularly hairy moment when her fan got her hands on her most famous outfit. ”Some people getting into my house and slicing their wrists and wearing my Baywatch bathing suit,” the Barb Wire actress shared.

Pamela Anderson later revealed the fan had bleach-blonde hair and was wearing her Baywatch bathing suit, tucked in bed. She was even more surprised when the fan had a letter that said, “I’m not a lesbian, I just want to touch you.” Later as the police arrived, the Baywatch star shared, “She was wearing my bathing suit, and the police got it from her and wanted to give it back, but I said, ’no, no, it’s ok, you can keep that.”

By calling it a “Terrifying” experience, Pamela added that one needs to protect oneself and be aware of such things. Let us know what you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Gets A Unique Birthday Gift Costing 1.30 Crore ($161,819) From Hubby Travis Barker & ‘Majnu Bhai’ From Welcome Will Be Hopeful After Seeing This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News