Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has revealed she used to suffer from debilitating shyness before she posed for her infamous Playboy centrefold.

The actress and model rose to fame as one of the original stars in the 80s TV show Baywatch and as a Playboy model.

In an interview, the TV and movie star called herself “painfully shy” as she lacked self-confidence and didn’t see herself as pretty, reports Mirror.co.uk. The blonde star Pamela Anderson explained: “I became painfully shy, and the shyness was something that was so debilitating. When I was little, I would wear a hat over my head and pull the hole closed, so I could only see out this much.”

Talking to ET Canada about her forthcoming memoirs, Pamela Anderson added: “I hated the way I looked, I hated everything. I was so shy, and I always thought everybody was pretty, and I just didn’t have that confidence.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, however, rather than completely shying away from the spotlight, Pamela revealed that a photo shoot for Playboy actually gave her a “first feeling of freedom” – but only after she was begged to take part.

Pamela turned down Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner the first time he asked her to take part before she finally relented and agreed to model.

Recalling the discussions, Pamela said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “I was in Vancouver and Playboy approached me a few times and I said no. Finally, I was in a situation and thought, ‘Why not? Let me try this.’ Then I got to L.A. and I was horrified.”

Reflecting on the moment she first got in front of the camera for Playboy, Pamela Anderson said: “Then I did my first photo shoot with Playboy, it was the first flash when I opened my eyes and it felt like I was falling off a cliff.”

“It really felt like I was just allowing, instead of trying to control. And it was my first feeling of freedom, then I was off to the races.”

